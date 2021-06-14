Kim Seon Ho & Shin Min Ah participate in 1st script reading for tvN's new drama, Seashore Village ChaChaCha

Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah were joined by Lee Sang Yi in the script reading of their new romance drama, Seashore Village ChaChaCha. Read on to find out.

We love the sound of new K-dramas, especially if it involves our favourite actors! After much deliberation and waiting, Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah's new romantic-comedy-drama, Seashore Village ChaChaCha also called Hometown ChaChaCha is finally rolling! Yes, that's right! tvN drama released exclusive behind-the-scenes images for the first script reading of Seashore Village ChaChaCha.

Seashore Village ChaChaCha is a remake of the film Mr Hong! The romantic-comedy drama follows an unlikely romance between dentist Yoon Hye Jin and Hong Doo Shik, known as Mr Hong in the village of Gongjin. The entire cast of the show was present at the script reading for the drama which includes the lead actors Kim Seon Ho, Shin Min Ah and Lee Sang Yi. Other important cast members present were Gong Min Jung, Kim Young Ok, Jo Han Chul, In Gyo Jin, Lee Bong Ryun, Cha Chung Hwa, Lee Yong Yi, Shin Shin Ae, and Kang Hyung Suk along with the director Yoo Je Won and writer Shin Ha Eun.

Shin Min Ah plays dentist Yoon Hye Jin, a woman blessed with beauty and brains. She is bold, loving but slightly awkward at times. Kim Seon Ho will essay the role of Hong Doo Shik, who is technically unemployed but an expert at odd jobs, helping everyone around town. Lee Sang Yi will portray Ji Sung Hyun, a top variety show PD with an interesting character arc. The actors immersed themselves in their characters and shared some enjoyable laughs peeking through their masked faces in their first-ever script reading. Seashore Village ChaChaCha is scheduled to premiere in the second half of this year via tvN drama.

