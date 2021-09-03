Kim Seon Ho & Shin Min Ah preview a brewing romance during a late night chat In 'Hometown ChaChaCha'

'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' is here to make our weekends a lot brighter! The charming, slice of life romantic-comedy-drama starring Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah has been winning hearts ever since its telecast and the ratings and buzz surrounding the drama is the proof for it. In the previous telecast, we saw the uptight and ambitious dentist Dr Yoon Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah) reluctantly move to the quiet seaside town of Gongjin to restart her life. She encounters the slightly stiff but kind-hearted Chief Hong Doo Sik (Kim Seon Ho).

Now, in the forthcoming episodes, we will see more sparks fly between this mismatched couple. In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Hong Doo Sik and Yoon Hye Jin are seen having a rather serious late-night chat by the seaside. In contrast to the peaceful beauty of the sea, the two characters are seen wearing troubled and worried expressions on their face, piquing viewers’ curiosity as to what they might be talking about. The quiet sea and peaceful late night chat previews a brewing romance between Yoon Hye Jin and Hong Doo Sik.

You can check out the stills below:

Meanwhile, Kim Seon Ho topped the list for most buzzworthy drama actors for the week ending in August. His co-star Shin Min Ah followed close and settled at the second spot. 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' raked good numbers in its premiere weekend broadcast. For its first episode, the rom-com drama achieved first place across all channels in its time slot including public broadcast networks with the first episode, making it a rare feat. It received an average of 6.8 percent and peaked at an 8.1 percent nationwide rating. In the second episode, the charming drama scored an average nationwide rating of 6.7 percent.

