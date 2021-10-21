Kim Seon Ho & Shin Min Ah’s ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ cancels photo essay despite being most buzzworthy

tvN’s weekend drama ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ has been the audience’s go to for comfort, romance and more for the past 2 months. As fans were hooked to the story of lovely Yoon Hye Jin and kind Hong Doo Sik, the series saw its fame skyrocketing. The last episode that aired on October 17, 2021 saw the highest ratings for the drama with a whopping 12.7 percent recorded.

The fame of the show further comes to light as it remained on the number 1 spot on the most buzzworthy dramas list while just recently the production team had asked the fans to refrain from visiting the filming site. Ending on a high note, the drama was expected to release a photo essay in the coming days. However, it was announced that it will no longer be published due to circumstances concerning the publisher. The publisher thanked the fans for their support and also revealed that the script book will be made available as per schedule.

This comes after lead actor Kim Seon Ho issued a formal apology towards ex-girlfriend who had come out with allegations against him by posting on a fan community platform. She had referred to him as ‘Actor K’ who had apparently gaslighted her and asked to abort their child, promising marriage. The poster has since extended her own apology for causing concern to people.

Earlier, Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho’s parting interviews following the drama’s end were cancelled along with Kim Seon Ho being dropped from multiple upcoming projects and endorsements.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Hometown ChaChaCha: Ep 15 & 16 RECAP: Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah's happily ever after