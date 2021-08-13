Kim Seon Ho & Shin Min Ah share their HONEST thoughts on working with each other in 'Hometown ChaChaCha'

We don't need a particular reason to watch Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah starter 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha'. A remake of the film 'Mr Hong,' 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' is a romance-comedy drama starring Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town and how an unlikely romance blossoms between them.

Hong Doo Shik and Yoon Hye Jin are polar opposites to each other who cannot stop bickering whenever they meet, gradually developing feelings for each other. Shin Min Ah revealed that she finds Kim Seon Ho's Doo Shik as 'warm-hearted' and knows how to 'enjoy life to the fullest'. His tender personality mixes well with his free-spiritedness and Shin Min Ah is certain, viewers will relate to Doo Shik's personality a lot.

Meanwhile, Kim Seon Ho heaped praises on Shin Min Ah and stated that a big part of the character's appeal comes from the fact that Hye Jin is played by Shin Min Ah herself. He added that Hye Jin is 'naturally lovable' and is like a 'happy pill'. He believes viewers will relate a lot to her personality as well.

Finally, they both shared that 'Shik-Hye' (a portmanteau of their character names) are a sweet pair with undeniable chemistry. Their adorable on-screen romance is refreshing, just like having a cool and refreshing drink in summer. We cannot wait to watch our 'Shik-Hye' pair on screen! 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' will premiere on August 28 at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST).

