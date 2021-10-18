Kim Seon Ho & Shin Min Ah starrer 'Hometown ChaChaCha' ends on highest ratings of its entire run

On October 17, tvN's healing drama starring Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah achieved its highest viewership ratings yet with its final episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the series finale of 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' scored an average nationwide rating of 12.7 percent, marking a new personal record for the drama.

'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' also remained first place in its time slot among both all viewers and the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a nationwide average of 6.5 percent, for its final broadcast. Not just that, 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' dominated this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and cast members! This is the third consecutive week that the popular romantic comedy-drama remained number 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz.

Also, 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' defend its title as most buzzworthy drama, but star Kim Seon Ho also rose to number 1 on the list of most buzzworthy drama cast members this week, while leading lady Shin Min Ah stayed strong at number 5. *Spoilers Alert* The last episode ended with Hong Doo Sik finally overcoming his past trauma, thanks to Yoon Hye Jin's unconditional love as she decides to become his family and stay by his side, building a life together in the quaint seaside town of Gongjin.

