Kim Seon Ho slowly & steadily making a comeback? Find out

Kim Seon Ho posing at an event
Kim Seon Ho posing at an event (Pic credit - News1)
The advertising industry is turning around and bringing back Kim Seon Ho’s advertisements. The talented actor came under fire for the alleged gaslighting claims made by his ex-girlfriend in a lengthy anonymous post. Kim Seon Ho posted a sincere apology, apologising for hurting her. Soon after, he was dropped from brands, upcoming films and TV shows, with netizens furiously debating on the issue.

Since his personal apology, Kim Seon Ho has maintained a studied silence on the issue, with reports suggesting that the actor is hospitalised at the moment and not in the condition to speak further on the matter. However, the issue has turned into a public spectacle with various acquaintances coming forward and claiming to share "their side of the story" with the media and netizens. Recently, Dispatch released a detailed report of the supposed timeline of events that occurred between Kim Seon Ho and his ex-girlfriend, hinting at the actor's innocence in the matter.

Now, in a fresh development, the advertising industry is bringing back Kim Seon Ho, albeit slowly and steadily. The mask brand, which featured Kim Seon Ho as the main model, posted an advertisement video with Kim Seon Ho on their official website. The website gained attention as the entire site was filled with Kim Seon Ho’s face. His advertisement making film was also posted on the official YouTube channel.

Previously, this was the same brand that changed all videos of Kim Seon Ho on their YouTube channel to private. Not just that, Kim Seon Ho's Chinese fanbase recently put up a LED billboard ad dedicated to the actor in Seoul. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

