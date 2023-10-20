Kim Seon Ho stars in Finding Happiness as aspiring photographer in theater play

Kim Seon Ho has impressed us all with his amazing performances in Start-Up, Hometown Cha Cha Cha and more. From giving us the second lead syndrome to making us fall in love with the main lead, the actor has always managed to steal our hearts. The actor is gearing up to showcase his magic again in the upcoming play Finding Happiness.

Kim Seon Ho to lead in theater play Finding Happiness

Kim Seon Ho will be taking on the role of an aspiring photographer in his next venture, Finding Happiness, as the actor returns to the theater. Finding Happiness talks about the importance of loved ones. It reflects on the lives, regrets, and mistakes of the characters they keep on making. Finding Happiness is borrowed from the 2019 play Memory in Dream. It would be adapted into a Korean setting and background.

Kim Seon Ho will play the role of Kim Woo Jin, a hard-working person who hopes to be a successful photographer. He shares his struggles with two other people, Lee Dong Ha, and Ahn Woo Yeon. Kim Seon Ho will portray a three-dimensional character in the play and show off his skills.

Additionally, Kim Seul Gi will return to the stage after five years and was last seen in Grandpa and I. He will take on the role of Lee Eun Soo, a museum curator, and fate brings him and Kim Woo Jin together. The star-studded cast will also include Gugudan’s Kim Na Young.

More about Kim Seon Ho

Kim Seon Ho started out as a theater actor back in 2009 and made his television debut in 2017 with the KBS dramas Strongest Deliveryman and Good Manager. He impressed the audience with his hit roles in 100 Days My Prince, Welcome to Waikiki 2, and the reality show 2 Days and 1 Night. Start-Up put him on the global front. He shot to fame because of his role in Hometown Cha Cha Cha, as the audience adored his character and his chemistry with Shin Min A.

Finding Happiness will be playing from December 5.

