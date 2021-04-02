  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kim Seon Ho of Start Up fame to make his screen comeback alongside Shin Min Ah in upcoming romantic drama

Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah will be working with each other on their upcoming K-Drama!
Mumbai
Kim Seon Ho of Start Up fame to make his screen comeback alongside Shin Min Ah in upcoming romantic drama
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kim Seon Ho has always been one of the finest actors in the industry and the same can be said for Shin Min Ah who has proved her mettle as an artist time and time again. Both the actors have experimented with varied genres and have won hearts with all of them. Finally, it is time for these two forces to come together for a drama in what sounds like an absolute dream for K-Drama lovers worldwide. 

On April 2, 2021, tvN confirmed that Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah have been cast in the leading roles for an upcoming romantic drama titled, 'The Seashore Village Chachacha'. In what is a first for the actress, she will be playing a dentist, Yoon Hye Jin, who is equal parts intelligent and charming. However, owing to some unfortunate circumstances, she has to move to a quaint old village by the sea where she can set up her practice. Out there in the village lives Hong Doo Shik, a talented software engineer who is nonetheless unemployed and spends most of his days helping around the village. 

The chemistry between this fresh new pairing is sure to amplify anticipation and excitement for this drama and especially the fact that it would mark the small screen comeback for both the actors, fans cannot help but gush over the same. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Navillera star Park In Hwan opens up about learning ballet, his 1st impression of Song Kang & more

Are you excited for Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah's brand new drama? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :News1tvN

You may like these
K Drama characters who deserve their own spin off, Ft Kim Seon Ho of Start Up & Ryu Jun Yeol of Reply 1988
6 actors who enlisted early in their life and saved us from heartbreaks ft. Hwang In Yeop, Kim Seon Ho & more
Dear Oppa: A Filipino Seonhohada hopes Kim Seon Ho will visit the Philippines as soon as the pandemic is over
Kim Seon Ho REACTS to rumours of him leaving 2 Days & 1 Night S4: I’m going to hang on until the bitter end
Ji Eun Tak from Goblin or Yoon Seri from CLOY: Which Kdrama leading lady are you? Take QUIZ
Lee Seung Gi starts losing it as Kwon Hwa Woon returns from the grave in episode 10 of Mouse
close