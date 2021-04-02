Kim Seon Ho of Start Up fame to make his screen comeback alongside Shin Min Ah in upcoming romantic drama

Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah will be working with each other on their upcoming K-Drama!

Kim Seon Ho has always been one of the finest actors in the industry and the same can be said for Shin Min Ah who has proved her mettle as an artist time and time again. Both the actors have experimented with varied genres and have won hearts with all of them. Finally, it is time for these two forces to come together for a drama in what sounds like an absolute dream for K-Drama lovers worldwide.

On April 2, 2021, tvN confirmed that Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah have been cast in the leading roles for an upcoming romantic drama titled, 'The Seashore Village Chachacha'. In what is a first for the actress, she will be playing a dentist, Yoon Hye Jin, who is equal parts intelligent and charming. However, owing to some unfortunate circumstances, she has to move to a quaint old village by the sea where she can set up her practice. Out there in the village lives Hong Doo Shik, a talented software engineer who is nonetheless unemployed and spends most of his days helping around the village.

The chemistry between this fresh new pairing is sure to amplify anticipation and excitement for this drama and especially the fact that it would mark the small screen comeback for both the actors, fans cannot help but gush over the same.

