Kim Seon Ho takes us through a peaceful and calm day in his life in his new single titled, Reason

Kim Seon Ho has released his first-ever single titled Reason. Read on to find out.
Actor Kim Sun-ho is posing at the production presentation of JTBC's Urachacha Waikiki 2 Actor Kim Sun-ho is posing at the production presentation of JTBC's Urachacha Waikiki 2 (Pic Credit - News1)
It is finally here! Kim Seon Ho's new single which he has written and starred in is officially out. The new single is titled Reason, it marks Kim Seon Ho's second collaboration with Epitone Project. Kim Seon Ho previously collaborated with Epitone Project on their song Sleepless, where he also featured in the music video. In the new music video, Kim Seon takes us through his perfect sunny day and expresses gratitude to his fans.

The music video is bright, sunny and soothing, both the visuals and the vocals. Kim Seon Ho takes us through his day, right from the time he wakes up, makes his breakfast, sits out in the Garden, reading poetry. His beautiful dimples add to the sunshine-ness of the music video and the vocals by Kim Seon Ho and Epitone Project are acoustic, calming and literal music to our ears. Kim Seon Ho aptly takes this opportunity to thank his fans and well-wishers for their unconditional love and support and how they are the reason why he exists! Kim Seon Ho has personally penned the beautiful lyrics of this emotional and stunning ballad.

You can watch the delightful song video below:

This is the perfect pre-birthday gift for fans as Kim Seon Ho turns 35 years old on May 8! Meanwhile, Kim Seon Ho will be returning to our television screens in a romantic drama titled, The Seashore Village Chachacha opposite Shin Min Ah. Kim Seon Ho will be playing Hong Doo Shik, a talented software engineer who is unemployed and spends most of his time helping around his village.

Did you enjoy listening to Reason? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

