Kim Seon Ho thinks Suzy should end up with Nam Joo Hyuk in Start Up: Do San & Dal Mi are meant to be together

During a recent interview, Kim Seon-ho confessed that according to him, personally, Suzy should end up with Nam Joo-hyuk instead on him in Start-Up.

Tomorrow and the day after, Start-Up fans will finally get to know the conclusion to one of the best love triangles in recent drama history. Will Seo Dal-mi (Suzy) get back together with Nam Do-san (Nam Joo-hyuk), who she still cares for even after three years of separation or will Han Ji-pyeong (Kim Seon-ho) manage to win her heart, ending the second lead syndrome taboo?

Who does Seon-ho think Dal-mi should end up with? In a recent interview with The Swoon, the 34-year-old actor was asked what he would do if he were in the same situation as his Start-Up character. "I think I'd just be honest. If Ji-pyeong were honest with Dal-mi, would he by her side instead of Do-san? I don't think so. Do-san and Dal-mi are meant to be together," Seon-ho confessed while pretending to make a crying and laughing face.

Moreover, when quizzed on what he thinks is Ji-pyeong's biggest charm, Seon-ho revealed that he feels it's the fact that his character "secretly takes care of his loved ones." The 2 Days 1 Night star couldn't help but think if it's possible for someone to do all those things just to repay kindness. For Seon-ho, Ji-pyeong's "innocent charm" is what makes him shine.

Start-Up Ep 15 and 16 airs on December 5 and 6.

