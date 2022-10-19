Kim Seon Ho to return to the small screen with the upcoming historical drama

On October 19th, an official from Kim Seon Ho's agency, Salt Entertainment, announced, "Actor Kim Seon Ho received an offer to appear in the drama 'Shinru of Hash' and is positively discussing it." ‘Hash’s Shinru’ is a historical drama depicting the romance between King Sejong the Great, who was called the 'Renaissance of Joseon', a genius scientist, Crown Prince Lee Hyang, who loved stars, and Hae Ru, a mysterious woman who sees the future, risking the fate of Joseon.

Writer Yoon Yi Soo, who wrote the popular novel of the same name, is known to write the script himself. Writer Yoon Yi Soo is also famous as the original author of 'Love In The Moonlight', which was popularized as a drama before. It is known that Kim Seon Ho was offered the role of Crown Prince Lee Hyang in the drama. If Kim Seon Ho confirms his appearance in this work, it will be the second historical drama after the tvN drama '100 Days My Prince '.