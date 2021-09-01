Kim Seon Ho tops the list for most buzzworthy drama actors; 'Hospital Playlist 2' continues its supreme reign

A brand new week and a slew of amazing K-dramas! Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah's highly anticipated breezy rom-com drama, 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' premiered last weekend to a resounding response from fans across the world. No prizes for guessing that Kim Seon Ho topped the list for most buzzworthy drama actors for the week ending in August. His co-star Shin Min Ah followed close and settled at the second spot.

'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' raked good numbers in its premiere weekend broadcast. For its first episode, the rom-com drama achieved first place across all channels in its time slot including public broadcast networks with the first episode, making it a rare feat. It received an average of 6.8 percent and peaked at an 8.1 percent nationwide rating. In the second episode, the charming drama scored an average nationwide rating of 6.7 percent.

Meanwhile, everyone's favourite medical drama, 'Hospital Playlist 2' continued its supreme reign by ranking as the most buzzworthy drama for the week ending in August. Cast members Jung Kyung Ho, Jo Jung Suk and Kim Dae Myung took the fourth, fifth and sixth spot respectively. 'Hospital Playlist 2' will go on a hiatus this week due to the coverage of the Asia preliminaries for the 2022 Qatar World Cup! The 2022 Qatar World Cup is scheduled for November and December 2022!

