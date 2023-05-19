Kim Seon Ho transforms into a cold and maniacal pursuer in new stills for upcoming movie The Childe

On May 19, NEW Pictures released two new stills for Kim Seon Ho’s character, Nobleman, who pursues the half-Korean and half-Filipino boxer Marco but seems to have different intentions than other people who are doing the same to Marco. He is seen smiling maniacally as he follows Marco, pointing a gun at him with the intention to keep him with himself.

The Childe:

The Childe follows Marco (Kang Taejoo) who is known to be a great underground boxer in The Philippines but soon his mother falls sick and he can no longer afford to pay for her medical bills. He is concerned for her and wants to nurse her back to health so he makes the difficult decision to fly to South Korea and look for his estranged father but in the plane he meets Nobleman (Kim Seon Ho), who seems cold and calculated, with just one idea in his head- to capture Marco. Immediately realizing he is in murky waters, he decides to run away from him, only to discover there is another set of people hot on his trails and their leader is Han Yi Sa, a conglomerate heir but is greedy behind getting Marco’s father’s wealth which may have been on track for him until Marco showed up. The last person who doesn’t seem to fit in the maze is a woman named Yoon Ju (Go Ara), she is mysterious and seems to have some personal gain from Marco but doesn’t pursue him as the others do. Marco finds himself stuck in a whirlwind of madness and conspiracy regarding his father, of whom he had no idea until the last minute. Through these people, he finds out his father is no ordinary man that his mom explained but rather a man with a hand in some dark world and now its on Marco to find some answers and go back to his mother.

Kim Seon Ho:

This is a new type of character for Kim Seon Ho who is usually seen doing positive or even a morally gray character but in this movie, he will prove the extent of his acting range as he brings Nobleman to life- a mysterious and dangerous man who has affinity towards adventure and unpredictable situations. The movie will be out in June.

ALSO READ: Kim Woo Bin, Esom starrer Black Knight slapped with plagiarism allegations; Netflix officially responds

Advertisement