Kim Seon Ho updates fans following last show of ‘Touching the Void'; Donates all earnings
The ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ actor is slowly returning to the industry.
Actor Kim Seon Ho has updated his fans after a long time. Following a long running hiatus, the actor announced his return by going back to his roots as he took up a role in the theatre play ‘Touching the Void'. Acting as the lead character Joe Simpson, Kim Seon Ho’s play received a lot of praise from the attendees.
The show began its course on July 8 and ran for over a couple of months. Following the last show, lead artist Kim Seon Ho took to his social media to update his fans. Sharing a couple of photos from the stage as he sat in the audience and even sat in his usual position, the actor presented a finger heart to his fans.
He captioned the post with, “Thank you for being with me until now. I will cherish all the moments where you have cheered me on.” Check out the post below.
This is only his second update of the year with the last one being for his birthday where he thanked his supporters for the love that they keep showering him with. He promised to become an actor who can repay them for it.
It was also recently reported that Kim Seon Ho donated all of his earnings from ‘Touching the Void' as support to the volunteers and victims of the Hinnamnor typhoon. His agency confirmed that his performance fees was given for refreshments, saying that the decision was made in order to help people who lost their homes during the typhoon.
