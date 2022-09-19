Kim Seon Ho updates fans following last show of ‘Touching the Void'; Donates all earnings

Actor Kim Seon Ho has updated his fans after a long time. Following a long running hiatus, the actor announced his return by going back to his roots as he took up a role in the theatre play ‘Touching the Void'. Acting as the lead character Joe Simpson, Kim Seon Ho’s play received a lot of praise from the attendees. The show began its course on July 8 and ran for over a couple of months. Following the last show, lead artist Kim Seon Ho took to his social media to update his fans. Sharing a couple of photos from the stage as he sat in the audience and even sat in his usual position, the actor presented a finger heart to his fans.

He captioned the post with, “Thank you for being with me until now. I will cherish all the moments where you have cheered me on.” Check out the post below.