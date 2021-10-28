Kim Seon Ho & the viral controversy that engulfed the internet; Key takeaways to remember

Life is a true leveller indeed, and one must wear their blinkers and march on! The night when Kim Seon Ho was experiencing, perhaps the greatest professional high of his career in the form of 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' and the remarkable ratings the healing romantic drama clocked throughout its run, life was going to throw a challenge at him, possibly the toughest one he has to endure!

An anonymous woman revealed murky and shocking details of her clandestine relationship with her boyfriend 'Actor K' in a lengthy post on a community platform. The woman alleged that her ex-boyfriend gaslighted her, forced her to abort their baby under the false pretense of marriage and eventually ghosted her out of his life. The woman's claims went viral and netizens, brands and producers began speculating the true identity of the actor. Three days after the incident, Kim Seon Ho posted a sincere letter, apologising for causing his ex-girlfriend so much hurt, anguish and distress and also promised to render a personal apology to her.

Post Kim Seon Ho's public apology, the tides reversed for the worst and netizens, media and "vultures" launched themselves in a despicable game of sensationalism and mud-slinging, with each party offering to reveal "their side of the story" and cashing in on this ill controversy! Soon after that, brands, movies and TV dramas dropped Kim Seon Ho from his ongoing and future projects, while the actor retreated into a shell to avoid any more backlash.

While, Kim Seon Ho's agency SALT Entertainment has been trying to resolve the many allegations and public reports, including the actor's contract renewal matters, revelations by Dispatch and allegations of not handling the matter aptly; it was reported that Kim Seon Ho is hospitalised, with the media hounding him for the truth.

Truth: a simple five-letter word, holds more power than anything else in the world. But who knows the truth, and more importantly does anyone care to know the truth either? Since the time the controversy broke out, fans have expressed their shock, hurt, anger and disappointment in Kim Seon Ho, an actor known for his sweet and simple screen persona and brilliant acting chops. K-drama fans across the world were genuinely heartbroken to find out that perhaps their beloved 'Good Boy', isn't that after all. The controversy incited all sorts of reactions from people, including posting nasty comments on his SNS and spewing venom against both parties.

This isn't about Kim Seon Ho and his ex-girlfriend anymore. This isn't about taking sides either. The situation calls for a generous amount of sensitivity, understanding and patience that fans, netizens and media professionals must exercise in such an unfortunate time. Here are 4 important takeaways from this viral controversy, we must remember as life lessons.

1. Cancel the "Cancel Culture"

If there is one thing that must be cancelled, it has to be 'Cancel Culture' itself. For those uninitiated, 'Cancel culture' or call-out culture is a modern form of ostracism in which someone is thrust out of social or professional circles – whether it be online, on social media, or in person. Neither Kim Seon Ho, nor his agency or his ex-girlfriend should be "cancelled". Social media isn't a courtroom for justice and equality and netizens should not pass judgements without an acute understanding of the whole matter.

2. Communication

Fans who have watched 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha', will know what we are trying to imply. Communication is really the key to solving and resolving issues. Perhaps, this issue wouldn't have become a social media matter, had the two parties discussed and resolved it in private, instead of making a spectacle of their lives in this manner. But fans and netizens must use their words, speech and language with utmost precaution to not cause unnecessary damage to either party's reputation.

3. Don't Judge

A little bit of kindness and sensitivity goes a long way. It is important that as fans we refrain from passing quick judgements on either party without the full knowledge of the matter. The matter is still hotly discussed and debated online and it isn't nice to add unnecessary fuel to this raging fire!

4. Love your shows anyway!

A lot of fans took to social media platforms to announce that they are boycotting Kim Seon Ho's dramas. Well, it is a personal choice but one must remember that no film or TV show is a one-man show. It is the laborious effort of at least 200 people who work tirelessly to bring a film or TV show to fruition! So, shower your love on the incredible efforts put by the actors.

