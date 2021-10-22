Kim Seon Ho's agency issues formal statement against false rumours regarding his official contract

Kim Seon Ho’s agency has officially shut down false rumours about the status of his contract. SALT Entertainment clarified that the agency never conspired with his ex-girlfriend to create unfavourable circumstances for the actor and that he has plenty of time left on his contract before discussing the renewal of the contract.

This comes after the 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' star was publicly accused of gaslighting by his former girlfriend in a lengthy SNS post that went viral online. The actor issued a formal apology to his ex-girlfriend, expressing deep regret over his past actions. Following the incident, a rumour began circulating online that Kim Seon Ho’s exclusive contract with his agency, SALT Entertainment, had expired in September and that he was in the process of negotiating a renewal.

An anonymous individual claiming to be an acquaintance of Kim Seon Ho’s alleged in an Instagram post that because Kim Seon Ho’s contract with SALT Entertainment had expired, the agency had conspired with his ex-girlfriend to create unfavourable circumstances for the actor. The agency debunked the "conspiracy theories" by terming them as false and groundless and claimed that he is still under contract with them and there is time until the renewal process.

Meanwhile, Kim Seon Ho’s ex-girlfriend made an addition to her statement on October 20 announcing that she has accepted a personal apology from the actor. She also announced that she will be taking legal action against netizens who are trying to malign her reputation.

