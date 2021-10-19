Kim Seon Ho's agency issues official statement in response to recent gaslighting allegations

On October 19, actor Kim Seon Ho's label SALT Entertainment released a new statement in response to the ongoing rumours surrounding 'Actor K'. The agency began by apologising for failing to deliver a prompt statement and confirmed that they are currently verifying facts with Kim Seon Ho regarding the viral controversy. They further requested fans to exercise restraint until the matter is resolved and wait for further updates.

Trigger Warning- Trauma

For those unversed, an anonymous netizen who claimed that she was the ex-girlfriend of 'Actor K' alleged that this actor persuaded her to get an abortion while they were dating, then dumped her shortly afterwards. The netizen claimed that the real-life persona of 'Actor K' is totally opposite to his on-screen image. When the anonymous post went viral via online communities, numerous netizens speculated that the 'Actor K' mentioned in the post was Kim Seon Ho.

A popular pizza brand endorsed by Kim Seon Ho made his recent advertisement go private on their official social media networks after the controversy caught fire online. The talented actor who gained worldwide popularity with the hit 2020 drama 'Start Up', concluded the recently successful romantic-comedy-drama 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' opposite Shin Min Ah on October 17. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

