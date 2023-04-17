Kim Seon Ho’s debut film The Childe confirms June premiere

Kim Seon Ho is finally making his return and though it may not be in a K-drama yet, fans can stay just as excited if not more as this upcoming project of his will mark a big step in the actor’s life. Set to make his big screen debut, actor Kim Seon Ho’s most anticipated project of the year, the film ‘The Childe’ has revealed its premiere plans.

The Childe premiere

On April 17, Kim Seon Ho’s agency, SALT Entertainment shared the launching visuals for ‘The Childe’ which showed the actor in a new look. A silhouette of the actor could be seen as he seemed to be walking with a suit on. His hands in his pockets, hair ruffling, he appeared to be whistling. The background of the image showed a blue setting, fitting the noir genre of the film. Along with the image, it was also revealed that ‘The Childe’ will have a domestic premiere this June.

About The Childe

The film follows the story of a boxer with a Korean father who abandons him in his childhood and a Filipino mother. After returning to his birthplace, he searches for his biological father. During his search, he comes across conmen who keep an eye on all his actions and chase him. Actors Kim Kang Woo, Go Ara and Kang Tae Joo will also be joining Kim Seon Ho in the film. Earlier it was known as ‘Sad Tropics’, however, the new name was announced in November 2022. The movie will be helmed by Director Park Hoon Jung who has also acted as the writer, known for his work in the films ‘New World’, ‘The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion’ and its sequel ‘The Witch: Part 2. The Other One’.

About Kim Seon Ho

One of the most famed ‘second lead’ actors thanks to his portrayals in ‘100 Days My Prince’ and ‘Start-Up’, Kim Seon Ho earned global fame with his lead role in the K-drama ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’, alongside Shin Min Ah. Since then, fans of the actor have been eagerly rooting for his drama comeback. He has, however, recently decided to opt out of starring in ‘Hash’s Shinru’.

