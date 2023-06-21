Kim Seon Ho's debut film The Childe to release in India: Details inside

Indian Kim Seon Ho fans brace yourselves cause your favorite star is coming home to the nearest theaters. Yes, The Childe is set to be released in India very soon. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actor Kim Seon Ho is finally returning to the acting industry with his debut film The Childe where he takes on an interesting role as Nobleman.

The Childe set to release in India

Actor Kim Seon Ho is coming back to the acting world but this time on the big screen for the very time. The Start-Up actor's debut film will be released in India very soon. With the news of the actor's return, fans have created a huge buzz on the internet worldwide, leading to the film's release in 34 countries which includes India as well. The film will be released in 13 major Asian countries and in the United States along with European countries like Germany, Netherlands and Belgium. The Childe was supposed to be released in South Korea and the Philippines only, however, the increasing attention towards the film has led to this big release. The details regarding the date and location of The Childe's launch in India have not been confirmed however it is known that the film is set to release on June 21 in South Korea.

Kim Seon Ho's role in The Childe

Kim Seon Ho is known for his roles and acting in Start-Up and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, from sweet country boy to business mentor he has aced the characters of Han Ji Pyeong and Hong Doo Sik. The Childe is however very different from the two roles as we see the negative side of Kim Seon Ho in this film. Kim Seon Ho will play Nobleman who is a merciless psychopath chasing after Marco played by Kang Tae Joo. Marco is a young man who has come to South Korea to find his estranged rich father. Nobleman's character seems very promising from the looks of the posters and Kim Seon Ho has definitely captivated his fans just by the trailer. Despite Kim Seon Ho's anxious emotions regarding his acting in the film, people have recognized his talent and he has already started receiving compliments.

We see other actors like Go Ara, and Kang Tae Joo alongside Kim Seon Ho in this action, thriller, suspense film.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kim Seon Ho describes watching his film debut with The Childe: All I can see are the shortcomings