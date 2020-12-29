Kim Seon Ho's Ji Pyeong in Start Up or Hwang In Yeob's Seo Jun in True Beauty; Which SLS is your ideal type?
2020 was struck hard by the 'second lead syndrome' cliche when it comes to our beloved Korean dramas as beloved characters like Han Ji-pyeong and Han Seo-jun managed to leave us all in awe while rooting for them to get the girl. Moreover, it's thanks to the earnest performances by Kim Seon-ho and Hwang In-yeob in Start-Up and True Beauty respectively that helped elevate the juicy love triangles and keep fans majorly divided.
We're curious to know which SLS heartthrob between Han Ji-pyeong and Han Seo-jun is your ideal type. Take the fun personality test below to find out:
*SPOILERS ALERT* Let's first talk about Han Ji-pyeong! From the first episode of Start-Up, fans were heavily invested in Ji-pyeong's backstory especially with the deep, parallel connection to Seo Dal-mi's (Suzy) letters. While we know that Ji-pyeong doesn't get the girl as Dal-mi ends up with Nam Do-san (Nam Joo-hyuk) instead, many felt that his character was more like the main lead rather than the second lead and deserved his own happy ending. Even though it's been a few weeks since Start-Up ended, Seon-ho's popularity is soaring higher thanks to his heartwarming Ji-pyeong act.
Let's switch gears to Han Seo-jun! Even though it's only been a few episodes of True Beauty which have aired so far, the battle between Team Lee Su-ho (Cha Eun-woo) vs. Team Han Seo-jun kickstarted right from the get-go and is a red hot debate. That's thanks to both Eun-woo and In-yeob's pitch-perfect performances as their webtoon characters. Many also find the quirky chemistry between Seo-jun and Lim Ju-gyeongÂ (Moon Ga-young) particularly endearing.
Both Ji-pyeong and Seo-jun may seem like cold-hearted characters from the front but in reality, they are two mushy men with a heart of gold who would take a bullet for the ones they love. The fact that they're charming and sassy AF and know it is just an added bonus.
ALSO READ: Nam Joo Hyuk's Nam Do San or Kim Seon Ho's Han Ji Pyeong: Which Start Up cutie is your ideal boyfriend? QUIZ
Don't forget to let Pinkvilla know which SLS character between Han Ji-pyeong and Han Seo-jun did you get as your ideal type and drop your admiration messages for your preferred favourite character in the comments section below.