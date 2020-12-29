Kim Seon Ho's Ji Pyeong in Start Up or Hwang In Yeob's Seo Jun in True Beauty; Which SLS is your ideal type?

The year has been all about the 'second lead syndrome' trope in Korean dramas with Kim Seon-ho's Han Ji-pyeong in Start-Up and Hwang In-yeob's Han Seo-jun in True Beauty leaving countless hearts fluttered. Take our fun personality test below to find out which SLS cutie is your ideal type.

2020 was struck hard by the 'second lead syndrome' cliche when it comes to our beloved Korean dramas as beloved characters like Han Ji-pyeong and Han Seo-jun managed to leave us all in awe while rooting for them to get the girl. Moreover, it's thanks to the earnest performances by Kim Seon-ho and Hwang In-yeob in Start-Up and True Beauty respectively that helped elevate the juicy love triangles and keep fans majorly divided.

We're curious to know which SLS heartthrob between Han Ji-pyeong and Han Seo-jun is your ideal type. Take the fun personality test below to find out:

*SPOILERS ALERT* Let's first talk about Han Ji-pyeong! From the first episode of Start-Up, fans were heavily invested in Ji-pyeong's backstory especially with the deep, parallel connection to Seo Dal-mi's (Suzy) letters. While we know that Ji-pyeong doesn't get the girl as Dal-mi ends up with Nam Do-san (Nam Joo-hyuk) instead, many felt that his character was more like the main lead rather than the second lead and deserved his own happy ending. Even though it's been a few weeks since Start-Up ended, Seon-ho's popularity is soaring higher thanks to his heartwarming Ji-pyeong act.

Let's switch gears to Han Seo-jun! Even though it's only been a few episodes of True Beauty which have aired so far, the battle between Team Lee Su-ho (Cha Eun-woo) vs. Team Han Seo-jun kickstarted right from the get-go and is a red hot debate. That's thanks to both Eun-woo and In-yeob's pitch-perfect performances as their webtoon characters. Many also find the quirky chemistry between Seo-jun and Lim Ju-gyeongÂ (Moon Ga-young) particularly endearing.

Both Ji-pyeong and Seo-jun may seem like cold-hearted characters from the front but in reality, they are two mushy men with a heart of gold who would take a bullet for the ones they love. The fact that they're charming and sassy AF and know it is just an added bonus.

Credits :Pinkvilla

