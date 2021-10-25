Kim Seon Ho's label reveals further details of the actor's contract following online rumours

Kim Seon Ho’s agency SALT Entertainment disclosed the details of their exclusive contract with the actor to shut down rumours circulating online. The 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' star was recently involved in a major gaslighting controversy by his ex-girlfriend, who claimed that he manipulated her into getting an abortion under false pretenses, treated her badly once she had gotten the abortion, badmouthed his co-workers, and more.

While he was initially not mentioned by his name in the post, Kim Seon Ho admitted that he was the actor mentioned in the post and released an official apology. Rumours then spread about Kim Seon Ho’s agency conspiring with his ex-girlfriend to create unfavourable circumstances for the actor because they were in the process of negotiating a renewal after their contract expired in September. On October 22, SALT Entertainment denied the rumour and revealed that the actor had over a year left on his contract.

But despite the initial clarification, the agency was inundated with rumours and internet theories regarding Kim Seon Ho's contract status. So now, in a detailed statement, SALT Entertainment has issued a second statement, clarifying his contract terms and their stance on the current ongoing feud with his ex-girlfriend.

SALT Entertainment revealed that they first met Kim Seon Ho in July 2018 at the recommendation of a broadcasting official and mutually agreed on working together from September 2018 until September 2019 before discussing a contract extension.

Then in June 2019, when there were three months left in the contract, they intended to discuss an extension of the contract. However, because of the actor's busy schedules, the matter wasn't discussed then. Then, according to the actor’s request, they renewed the term of the contract for March 2020 through March 2023. They also signed an annex agreement stating that the contract would be automatically renewed for another year annually until March 2027 unless one of the parties provides notice of its intent not to renew.

Kim Seon Ho is reportedly hospitalised and SALT Entertainment stated that they intend to stick by the actor's side throughout the controversy.

