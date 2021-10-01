Kim Seon Ho's rising popularity catapults him to the league of A list actors? Find out

Kim Seon Ho's star is on the rise! The handsome and versatile actor is propelling to the league of A list actors as he continues to gain popularity through his hit rom-com drama 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha', opposite Shin Min Ah. Due to the twin successes of 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' and 'Start Up', the brand value of the actor has increased twice as much.

The talented actor first rose to stardom through his hit tvN drama 'Start Up', wherein he played the tough-hearted but well-intentioned investor Han Ji Pyeong, who would do anything for his loved ones. He has captured the hearts of many female viewers yet again with his multi-talented charms in tvN's healing romantic drama 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' The drama has also gained much attention and reached the best viewer rating of 11.4 percent. Yoon Seol Hee, an official at an advertisement agency, stated that the actor is not afraid to show his clumsy side while stealing the hearts of viewers through romantic comedy-dramas. He has gained much-deserving attention for his kind and warm visuals and newfound appeal amongst audiences of different age groups!

As for fans of 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' we are eagerly waiting for the "ShikHye" couple romance post the heart-fluttering confession in the previous episode. In the next episode, Hong Doo Sik and Yoon Hye Jin's romance will finally take flight as they can barely hide their newfound feelings for each other. Another still from the upcoming episode captures the lovebirds on a night time date, hugging each other tightly by the seaside. Will they have a smooth-sailing relationship or will their romance be short-lived? Find out in the next episode of 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' will air on October 2 at 9 pm KST (5:30 am IST) on tvN drama.

You can check out the stills below:

