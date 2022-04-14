Kim Seul Gi to join Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young in KBS’ upcoming drama ‘Love According to The Law’

On April 14, KBS Entertainment confirmed Kim Seul Gi as one of the main cast members for the upcoming romantic comedy drama ‘Love According to The Law’. In the drama, Kim Seul Gi plays Han Se Yeon, a police officer and close friend of Kim Jeong Ho (Lee Seung Gi) and Kim Yu Ri (Lee Se Young) for the past 17 years.

With an outspoken and bold personality, he has to say everything he wants to say, and when he sees injustice, he can't just let it go. The character Han Se Yeon, who does not hate even the harshness and is friendly like an 'older sister', will meet Kim Seul Gi and raise expectations about what kind of potential it will bring.

Kim Seul Gi has been loved by the public for her unrivaled character power regardless of genre, as well as the power that leads the scene, and the acting that properly brings out the character's taste. Dramas 'Find Me in your Memory', 'Shh! Please Take Care of Him', the movies 'Romance in Love', and 'Stella', he freely presented characters with distinct personalities in each work, building his own solid acting world, and showing various charms.

​As Kim Seul Gi is able to bring out realistic characters with his unique loveliness and rhythm-knowing acting sense, the curiosity of what kind of new charm he will captivate viewers through this 'Love According to the Law' is amplified. 'Love According to the Law' starring Kim Seul Gi, Lee Seung Gi, and Lee Se Young will be broadcasted for the first time on August 29.

