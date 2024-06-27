Kim Shin Rok joins Seo Kang Joon and Jin Ki Joo for upcoming comedy Undercover High School in sneaky director role; reports

Kim Shin Rok has joined the cast of Undercover High School alongside Seo Kang Joon and Jin Ki Joo, according to recent reports. Kim Shin Rok made her debut with the 2005 film Rules of Dating and her first drama was Temptation of Wife which was released in 2008. Over the years, the actor has impressed with her roles in hits like Beyond Evil, Hellbound, Moving, Sweet Home Season 2 and more.

Kim Shin Rok to play high school director in Undercover High School

According to 10 Asia's report on June 27, Beyond Evil star Kim Shin Rok will be playing an important role in the upcoming drama Undercover High School. Seo Kang Joon and Jin Ki Joo will also be a part of the project. The actress will be playing the role of the board chairman of the high school where Seo Kang Joon's character infiltrates in the guise of a student.

More about Undercover High School

MBC drama Undercover High School is expected to be in 2025. The drama is in its early stages of production and is written by Lim Young Bin. She has also worked on Bad Prosecutor and Sketch. It is being directed by Choi Jung In who is known for hits like Knight Flower and On the Verge of Insanity. The comedy series tells the story of an NIS agent who joins the school disguised as a student.

Advertisement

After an accident occurs during a mission, an NIS agent is demoted and is given the case of King Gojong's missing gold bars. In order to fulfil the operation, he has to disguise himself as a high school student. Here he comes across his attractive homeroom teacher who has a soft spot for her students. The teacher sees her first love in the new student. Her first love left her with a big wound in the past.

ALSO READ: VIXX member Leo to make film debut in new romance thriller Veranda starring Jeon So Min, Ha Soo Ho, and more