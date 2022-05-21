Kim Shin Young reveals being baffled at dating rumours with former OH MY GIRL member Jiho; Denies claims

On May 17, a YouTube channel uploaded a video, alleging that comedian Kim Shin Young and former OH MY GIRL member Jiho are more than just friends. The video claimed that some of the girl group’s fans were already aware of the same, and alleged that the fans had ‘exposed’ the same after Jiho’s recent departure from OH MY GIRL. Further, there were even speculations mentioned that this was the reason behind Jiho's departure from the girl group.

Following this, Kim Shin Young directly mentioned the rumour during her own radio broadcast which aired on May 20, sharing her bewilderment at the situation. The comedian shared, "For the first time in all these years, people sent me so many messages in various group chat rooms. They sent me all the links, so I looked at all of them. Some really baseless rumours have been going around. But my rumours are usually like this, always in the extremes, there is no middle. At first, I was like, 'There's no way anyone actually believes in this stuff', but apparently, it has been going around a lot."

She stressed further, “The most important thing about this is that the rumours are not true,” continuing, “But to be honest, we can't just wave this off as another funny rumour, because some people may have been hurt. You people are not taking responsibility for your hurtful comments. If there's something you really want to say to me, come see me at MBC."

Lastly, Kim Shin Young went on to cheer Jiho’s future endeavours on, by saying, “There is a close dongsaeng of mine who is starting a new chapter of her life. So please cheer her on. Please do not stand in the way of someone with such a bright future, and cheer for her with a good heart. Once again, I'm going to say, it's not true. Yes, it's true that she wore my clothes once. But I let her borrow them. That's all."

