Kim So Eun and Song Jae Rim spotted together in Tokyo theme park; Former’s agency denies dating rumors

Kim So Eun and Song Jae Rim starred in the popular variety show 'We Got Married' in 2014, where they played a virtual couple and went through various challenges and tasks together. The chemistry between the two actors was undeniable, and their on-screen romance quickly became a fan favorite. Kim So Eun won at MBC Entertainment Awards, grabbing the New Star of the Year award and Best couple (along with the co-star Song Jae Rim) for the same.

Recently, Kim So Eun and Song Jae Rim were spotted together at the Sanrio Puroland theme park in Tokyo, sparking rumors of a possible romantic relationship between the two. Both of them posted pictures clicked at the same place while a few Japanese fans witnessed them traveling together adding more fuel to the rumors.

Agency Denies Dating Rumors

Following the rumors, Kim So Eun's agency, Ascendio Reserve, released a statement denying any romantic involvement between the two actors. Kim So Eun traveled to Japan with employees after finishing filming for KBS2's 'Three Bold Siblings,' according to the agency. They went on to say that the two actors have the same stylist, that they met by coincidence in Tokyo, and that they all went to Sanrio Puroland together.

While fans of Kim So Eun and Song Jae Rim's 'We Got Married' romance may have been excited about the possibility of the two actors dating in real life, Kim So Eun's agency's statement has put an end to the speculations.

About Kim So Eun

Kim So Eun is a South Korean actress represented by Ascendio Reserve. She trained professionally as a national athletic skier as a youth. Kim So Eun made her cinematic debut in 2005 with ‘Two Men,’ and her first main role was in ‘The Girl's Ghost Tale.’ She's also been in music videos for SHINee and 8eight.

Kim So Eun's most memorable character among K-drama lovers is her role in ‘Boys Over Flowers’, one of the most famous and almost every Korean drama lovers first Kdrama. She played the role of the female lead’s best friend played by Ku Hye Sun. Chu Ga Eul (Kim So Eun) was an innocent girl who worked with Jan Di at a restaurant. In this show, fans also loved her chemistry with Yi Jung played by Kim Bum.

