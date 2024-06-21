Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop’s upcoming romance K-drama Is It Fate confirms premiere date as July 22

Is It Fate (also known as Is It a Coincidence?) tvN's upcoming drama, starring Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop which is a coming-of-age romance, has officially set its premiere date. The drama is confirmed to broadcast on July 22, airing in the Monday-Tuesday slot on tvN.

On June 21, tvN announced that Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop’s new drama Is It Fate? is set to premiere on July 22 at 8:40 p.m. KST. Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, "Is It Fate?" follows the story of young individuals discovering true love and pursuing their dreams after unexpectedly encountering their first love again from a decade ago.

Kim So Hyun takes on the role of Lee Hong Joo, an animation producer who fears love due to painful memories from her previous relationship. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she crosses paths with Kang Hoo Young (played by Chae Jong Hyeop), who had witnessed some of her lowest moments in the past.

Kim So Hyun expressed her delight in portraying the cheerful and endearing character of Lee Hong Joo in Is It Fate? She shared her hope that fans will anticipate and enjoy this heartwarming and charming drama.

Chae Jong Hyeop takes on the role of Kang Hoo Young in Is It Fate? He portrays a handsome and highly intelligent financial planner based in the United States, who effortlessly achieves success without much effort.

Tired of his mundane and unfulfilling life, Kang Hoo Young experiences renewed excitement when he returns to Korea after a long absence. His life takes an unexpected turn when he reconnects with Lee Hong Joo, his first love from high school, after a decade apart. Chae Jong Hyeop expressed his excitement and honor at portraying Kang Hoo Young, a character with depth and layers of complexity.

More about Is It Fate

Yoon Ji On will be appearing in the drama as Bang Joon Ho, a free-spirited writer who seeks to alter the past. Yoon Ji On expressed his delight in collaborating with respected directors and actors on this promising drama. He earnestly asked viewers to show their interest and support for the show.

Finally, SISTAR’s Dasom will portray the role of Kim Hye Ji, Lee Hong Joo’s best friend in the drama. Hye Ji is depicted as an English teacher who is genuine in her pursuit of love and has blossomed significantly since her shy high school days.

Dasom expressed her enjoyment in portraying the charming character of Kim Hye Ji in Is It Fate? She mentioned that filming the role was particularly enjoyable for her, and she feels a deep affection for the project in various aspects.

