Kim So Hyun, Hwang Minhyun, Yoon Ji On, Seo Ji Hoon and Lee Si Woo confirmed to star in tvN’s Useless Lies

tvN's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Useless Lies' is a story about a liar hunter (Kim So Hyun) who can't trust people because of her ability to hear lies and a genius composer (Hwang Minhyun) who hides his unspeakable identity. Exciting romance and mystery unfolding on top of reality-based fantasy make us look forward to a different romantic comedy. Director Nam Sung Woo and writer Seo Jeong Eun, who showed pleasant and sensuous directing through dramas such as 'Large Living Together', and 'Kkondae Intern', have teamed up.

Kim So Hyun’s role:

Above all, expectations are focused on the synergy of Kim So Hyun, Hwang Minhyun, Yoon Ji On, Seo Ji Hoon, and Lee Si Woo. Kim So Hyun transforms into Mok Sol Hee, a liar hunter who hears lies. Growing up listening to all the lies in the world, she is cynical about everything. She has unparalleled abilities, but she is a character who considers that a curse rather than a blessing. One day, when her faith in humans hit rock bottom, Kim Do Ha (Hwang Minhyun), a man who is terribly suspicious but doesn't lie, comes next door and brings a new phase in her life.

Hwang Minhyun’s and Yoon Ji On’s role:

Hwang Minhyun plays Kim Do Ha, a star composer with an unspeakable secret. He is a reclusive loner who is just about to die but also has genius songwriting skills at the same time, lives as a composer without showing his face for some reason. In the meantime, he gets entangled with the strange girl next door, Mok Sol Hee, and starts to regain his lost smile. Jo Deuk Chan, the representative of J Entertainment who knows Kim Do Ha's identity, is played by Yoon Ji On. Jo Deuk Chan, who has a unique entrepreneurial temperament and leadership, is the one who found Kim Do Ha, who lived like a disabled person, to the path of her composer. He is also the only person who knows Kim Do Ha's special secret.

Seo Ji Hoon and Lee Si Woo’s role:

Seo Ji Hoon plays Mok Sol Hee's first love, Lee Kang Min, a detective with a sense of justice. After reuniting with Mok Sol Hee after three years, he is overcome with complicated feelings as he learns the identity of Kim Do Ha. Lee Si Woo plays the role of born-to-be celebrity, top solo singer in name, Shaon. With her delicate emotional voice, she made the public fall in love, and regards Kim Do Ha as her destined soulmate with whom she passionately creates music.

