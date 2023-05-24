Kim So Hyun, Hwang Minhyun, Yoon Ji On, Seo Ji Hoon and others gather for My Lovely Liar script reading

On May 24th, tvN's new Monday-Tuesday show 'My Lovely Liar' disclosed the location of the content perusing that burst with energy all along. The warm-hearted actors' chemistry sets high expectations just by looking at them. The story of a liar hunter (Kim So Hyun) who cannot trust others due to his ability to hear lies and a genius composer (Hwang Minhyun) who conceals his unspeakable identity is told in the truth-detection romance 'My Lovely Liar.'

My Lovely Liar:

Expectations for a distinct romantic comedy are raised by the sweet romance and mystery that unfold over a reality-based fantasy. Through 'Liver Living Together,' 'Love in Contract,' and 'Kkondae Intern,' director Nam Seong Woo demonstrated charming and sensuous direction. Writer Seo Jeong Eun was in charge of writing. Actors playing unique characters like Kim So Hyun, Hwang Minhyun, Yoon Ji On, Seo Ji Hoon, Lee Si Woo, Ha Jong Woo, Park Kyung Hye, Song Jin Woo, and Jo Jin Se, as well as writers Seo Jeong Eun and Nam Seong Woo performed flawlessly in the script reading that day.

Kim So Hyun's role:

First, Kim So Hyun caught people's attention with her flawlessly blended look at ‘Mok Sol Hee,’ a liar hunter who can hear lies. Since she grew up paying attention to a wide range of lies on the planet, Kim So Hyun, who is critical in all things and winds up in different circumstances that are difficult to accept in any event, when she sees them, strangely unwinds the unique story of Mok Sol Hee. Kim So Hyun was curious about Mok Sol Hee's ‘ability to listen to her lies’ and why she couldn't trust anyone. That's what she felt on the off chance that she played the person alluringly, she would have the option to show another side of herself, raising her assumptions for her acting change.

Hwang Minhyun, Yoon Ji On, Seo Ji Hoon and Lee Si Woo:

Hwang Minhyun took on the role of ‘Kim Do Ha,’ a well-known composer who had a dark secret. For some reason, Kim Do Ha lives as a faceless composer, a reclusive loner. Hwang Minhyun delicately portrayed Kim Do Ha's strange and mysterious personality, which caught her attention. He was especially excited when he got involved with the strange woman next door, Mok Sol Hee, and finished changing in a variety of ways. Yoon Ji On morphed into ‘Cho Deuk Chan,’ a J Entertainment representative who is familiar with Kim Do Ha's identity. He also added a one-of-a-kind romance with Hwang Minhyun, which brought laughter to the appropriate place. Seo Ji Hoon played Lee Kang Min, a detective with a sense of justice who was Mok Sol Hee's first love. Then again, Lee Si Charm flaunted her energetic appeal by going about as a destined-to-be VIP, a top independent vocalist in name and reality, and Dohabari 'Shaon'.

