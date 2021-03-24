Kim So Hyun, Na In Woo challenge each other to a duel in River Where The Moon Rises; Cast to reshoot ep 1 to 6

KBS 2TV’s River Where the Moon Rises shared a glimpse of the upcoming episode. Read on to find out.

After multiple setbacks, mainly due to actor Ji Soo, River Where The Moon Rises is slowly but steadily getting back to its feet! Actor Na In Woo of Mr Queen fame replaced Ji Soo as the new general On Dal. Viewers warmed up to Na In Woo and the ratings are decent, if not great. Now, KBS 2TV has released new teasers for the upcoming episodes of the show, River Where the Moon Rises.

*Spoilers Alert* As of now we have seen that Pyeonggang and On Dal are racing steadily towards their respective dreams. Pyeonggang desires to create a new Goguryeo, while On Dal trains hard to become a commander. In the previous episode, On Dal witnessed Lady Sa (Hwang Young Hee) being hit with an arrow and Pyeonggang in danger. Losing all rationality, On Dal began to slay the enemies with his sword. In the newly released stills, we can see Pyeonggang and On Dal have a duel with their respective swords. Pyeonggang grips her sword hard, her gaze fixed onto On Dal. On Dal, on the other hand, wears a more worried expression on his face, as he tries to duel Pyeonggang, but she clearly has the edge over him.

The production team confirmed that this is the first time Pyeonggang and On Dal will duel with each other, and hope that the tense duel will shed all the pretensions that hide their sincerity, which will have a huge impact on their relationship. Meanwhile, the production team has also confirmed that they are planning to reshoot the first six episodes of the show with actor Na In Woo, despite the incalculable damages that occurred due to actor Ji Soo's controversy. The 12th episode of River Where the Moon Rises aired on March 23 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

