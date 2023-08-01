Kim So Hyun’s My Lovely Liar starts with good ratings; Choi Sooyoung’s Not Others reaches personal best

The initial rating of My Lovely Liar's first episode was 2.588 percent. Kim So Hyun demonstrated her steadiness as a talented actor in her 20s, and Hwang Minhyun assumed a functioning part as a visual and an extraordinary entertainer that invigorates the maternal sense in watchers as they want to continue to safeguard him. As per Nielsen Korea on August first, the Korean comedy drama 'Not Others', which circulated on July 31, recorded an audience rating of 3.3% in light of families in the metropolitan region, and the most elevated rating surpassed 3.7%.

My Lovely Liar starring Kim So Hyun and Hwang Minhyun:

Kim So Hyun and Hwang Minhyun assumed the roles of Liar Hunter Mok Sol Hee and virtuoso composer Kim Do Ha, respectively. Since her mother had nothing of her own when she gave birth to her, Kim So Hyun was born with the ability to distinguish between the lies and the truth of her opponent by praying to various gods. Even if she is unable to study, she can still make a living even though she was born into a poor family. Hwang Minhyun picked a loner type of life. His ascent and fall as a homicide suspect in the past went about as an trauma, and he lived away from people's eyes. He could not come forward, even if he was honored at an awards ceremony as a genius composer and given an award. In any event, when he left his home, he was always covering himself with his cap and mask.

Not Others starring Choi Sooyoung, Park Sung Hoon and others:

In the fifth episode of 'Not Others', which was captioned 'Mother's Man', Eunmi (Jeon Hye Jin) and Jinhee (Choi Sooyoung) were having various difficulties over a man named Jin Hong. Mother Eunmi considered at the intersection of the decision about whether to acknowledge the admission of her first love, Jin Hong, who returned following 29 years. In the atmosphere of the neighborhood, Jin Hong's daughter, Jin Hee, struggled with the notion that he might not be a murder suspect. Due to the previous incidents, Jin Hee mistook Jin Hong for a stalker and attempted to handcuff him in rage, thinking he was after Eunmi. Eventually, Eunmi halted Jin Hee by saying, "He's your dad."

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Destined With You: SF9’s Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah find themselves surrounded by magic in main poster