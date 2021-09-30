Kim So Jung aka former GFRIEND’s Sowon to make her acting debut with a horror comedy web drama

On September 30th, Kim So Jung's agency IOK Company announced, "Kim So Jung has been cast as the main character Jeong Se Ri in the cinematic 'Chilling Cohabitation'." Kim So Jung takes on the role of Jeong Se Ri, a part-time cafe student who has the ability to see ghosts due to a special incident. Jeong Se Ri is a person who lives a difficult life as much as she has special abilities, but does not lose her bright side.

'Song Ji Chan', played by Jung Chan Woo of IKON, is a second-generation chaebol, a selfish character that only he knows, but in fact, he is a more righteous character than anyone else. As he turns into a ghost due to an accident and meets Jeong Se Ri, he gradually develops a warm heart. On this day's reading, Jung Chan Woo perfectly portrayed the character with stable lines and rich emotional acting.

'Chilling Cohabitation' is a horror romantic comedy web drama about Jeong Se Ri (Kim So Jung), who can see ghosts, and Song Ji Chan (Jung Chan Woo), who accidentally turns into a ghost and accidentally starts living together.

As this is Kim So Jung’s acting debut, she has a special affection for her work and character, and is working hard to prepare for filming. In particular, it is said that she was completely immersed in the role of Jeong Se Ri in the recently conducted script reading scene. Kim So Jung, who has a colorful charm and atmosphere, is keeping her fans in anticipation as she gears up for her first steps into the acting world.

