Kim So Yeon in The Penthouse: War in Life to Lim Ji Yeon in The Glory; pick K-dramas’ best female villain

Villains inject gripping suspense and tense anticipation that they won't undermine the happiness of the main leads. While the female protagonists may eventually find their happy endings, these female villains captivate us with their distinctive charm that captures everyone's attention. Whether you're a fan or not, the story lacks something without them. They bring forward certain allure and twists in the storyline, keeping viewers engaged.

Top female villains in K-dramas

Female villains in K-dramas add to the charm of the story. You love to hate them and hate to love them, but you can’t deny that the major plot moves forward and is interesting, thanks to them. From the iconic Kim So Yeon as Cheon Seo Jin in The Penthouse: War in Life, the immensely popular Park Yeon Jin, played by Lim Ji Yeon, the badass Han So Hee in The World Of The Married to the classic mean girl Jo Woo Ri as Hyeon Su Ah in My ID is Gangnam Beauty pick your favorite female K-drama villain.

