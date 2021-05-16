Kim So Yeon shares her Best Actress nomination reaction, best chemistry on set & predictions for Penthouse 3

The Penthouse’s Cheon Seo Jin, played by Kim So Yeon, recently opened up about the show and her reactions on the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards. Read all about it here.

The makjang drama ‘The Penthouse’ had audiences hold their breath at almost every turn and twist during its two seasons. More so during the finale. The fans of the highly intense show are now gearing up with their theories as they wait for its third season, which is currently filming and is scheduled to release in June.

Before the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards that landed Kim So Yeon her big win of Best Actress for her role of Cheon Seo Jin in ‘The Penthouse’, she appeared on monotube’s YouTube channel. Monotube is a celebrity lifestyle channel that shares glimpses of a celebrity’s personal life and thoughts. In their videos released a week ago, Kim So Yeon talked about her hopes and predictions of ‘The Penthouse’ Season 3 and more.

In the third clip released on May 14, Kim So Yeon shared her happy moment when she found out she was nominated for Best Actress at the Baeksang Arts Awards. He remarked how she was in disbelief that she received a nomination while revealing that she received many texts on the day of the announcement. She even shared that her elder sister texted her, “How did this happen? How did you get nominated?”

When the topic of discussion moved on to which actor she had the best chemistry with while shooting, she named S.E.S’s Eugene, who plays Yoon Hee first. She then said that she has good teamwork with everyone. She went on to name Uhm Ki Joon and Yoon Jong Hoon, who play Joo Dan Tae and Han Yoon Cheol respectively. She also stated that even though they’ve been filming for a long time, there’s never been trouble in paradise, i.e., between the actors.

When asked about which character she’d like to film more scenes with, she said that she’ll like to have more scenes with Ha Yoon Cheol in season 3 because she feels that Cheon Seo Jin and him still have some unresolved things between them. As fans keep their predictions on, what do the actors themselves feel about it? Kim So Yeon shared her guess saying, “Wouldn’t Cheon Seo Jin be released early from prison even though she shouldn’t be? I think she can let go of everything but will hold on to the Cheong Ha Arts foundation no matter what.”

About her on-screen daughter Ha Eun Byeol, she exclaimed that she read at some places that people were saying Jin Boon Hong is Eun Byeol’s birth mother. But she said that it’s complete nonsense! She jokingly even asked, “Where did Eun Byeol go?” As in the finale of Season 2, Eun Byeol is nowhere to be seen where her supposed “nanny” Jin Boon Hong tricks her into thinking Cheon Seo Jin isn’t coming back and takes her far away, pretending to be her mother.

Kim So Yeon even shared personal hopes about her character Cheon Seo Jin. She laughed and said that she hopes she has a dramatic fall in season 3. She even said that she can picturise her posing for the cameras even while getting arrested, while saying, “I’ll do it (putting on handcuffs) myself.” And even, “Don’t blur my face out.” She shared that even though she’s a villain, she hopes when she meets with her downfall, she’ll do it dramatically and entertainingly.

Towards the end, she said that she wants to set aside all her worries away as in a few months, she won’t be able to meet Cheon Seo Jin again. “So whatever happens, I want to do my best and enjoy filming Season 3.”

You can watch the video below. However, the video is in Korean and English subtitles for it will be added sometime soon.

‘The Penthouse’ Season 3 will premiere on June 4, 10 PM KST.

What are your predictions for ‘The Penthouse’ Season 3? Share them with us in the comments below!

