Kim So Yeon takes home the Grand Prize for ‘The Penthouse’ at 2021 SBS Drama Awards; ‘Taxi Driver’ wins big

Hosted by Shin Dong Yup and Kim Yoo Jung, the 2021 SBS Drama Awards was a night to remember. The star-studded ceremony took place on December 31, 2021, at the SBS Prism Tower in Seoul, and honoured some of the biggest shows of the year on SBS.

Some dramas which snagged major awards include ‘Lovers of the Red Sky’, ‘Racket Boys’, ‘Taxi Driver’, and ‘The Penthouse’. In particular, ‘The Penthouse’ star Kim So Yeon won a Daesang (Grand Prize) for her stellar performance in the drama.

While accepting the award, Kim Soyeon expressed her wonder at receiving the award, sharing that she had started her acting journey as an extra on an SBS drama, 28 years ago, making her Daesang extra special to her. The actress also expressed her gratitude to Kim Soon Ok, the writer of ‘The Penthouse’, as well as to her husband, Lee Sang Woo.

Check out the complete list of winners at the 2021 SBS Drama Awards, below:

Daesang (Grand Prize): Kim So Yeon ('The Penthouse')

Director’s Award: Kim Da Mi, Choi Woo Shik ('Our Beloved Summer')

Top Excellence Award - Female (Mini-Series — Fantasy): Kim Yoo Jung ('Lovers of the Red Sky')

Top Excellence Award - Male (Mini-Series — Fantasy): Lee Je Hoon ('Taxi Driver')

Top Excellence Award - Female (Mini-Series — Romance/Comedy): Honey Lee ('One the Woman')

Top Excellence Award - Male (Mini-Series — Romance/Comedy): Lee Sang Yoon ('One the Woman')

Lifetime Achievement Award: Kim Soon Ok (Writer of 'The Penthouse')

Best Character Award (Female): Oh Na Ra ('Racket Boys')

Best Character Award (Male): Kwak Si Yang ('Lovers of the Red Sky')

Excellence Award - Female (Mini-Series — Fantasy): Esom ('Taxi Driver')

Excellence Award - Male (Mini-Series — Fantasy): Ahn Hyo Seop ('Lovers of the Red Sky')

Excellence Award - Female (Mini-Series — Romance/Comedy): Jin Seo Yeon ('One the Woman')

Excellence Award - Male (Mini-Series — Romance/Comedy): Kim Joo Heon ('Now We Are Breaking Up')

Best Couple: Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Yoo Jung ('Lovers of the Red Sky')

Best Supporting Cast: 'Racket Boys'

Best Supporting Actress (Fantasy): Cha Ji Yeon ('Taxi Driver')

Best Supporting Actor (Fantasy): Kim Eui Sung ('Taxi Driver')

Best Supporting Actress (Romance/Comedy): Park Hyo Joo ('Now We Are Breaking Up)'

Best Supporting Actor (Romance/Comedy): Song Won Seok ('One the Woman')

Scene Stealer Award: Shim So Young ('Taxi Driver')

Best Child Actress: Lee Jae In ('Racket Boys')

Best Child Actor: Tang Joon Sang ('Racket Boys')

Best New Actress: Noh Jung Ui ('Our Beloved Summer'), Choi Ye Bin ('The Penthouse'), Han Ji Hyun ('The Penthouse')

Best New Actor: Kim Young Dae ('The Penthouse'), Son Sang Yeon ('Racket Boys'), Choi Hyun Wook ('Racket Boys')

Congratulations to all the winners!