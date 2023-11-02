Kim So Yeon turns 43: A look back at her iconic role as Cheon Seo Jin in Penthouse: War In Life

Kim So Yeon, the popular South Korean actress, has solidified her presence in the entertainment industry through a diverse range of roles. Among her many performances, one particularly memorable portrayal is that of Cheon Seo Jin. In a story filled with villains, her portrayal stands out as a remarkable one.

Despite taking up the role of an antagonist, Kim So Yeon's portrayal is executed with finesse, making her a beloved character among fans. She brings to life a well-crafted, powerful female character on the show. Cheon Seo Jin is characterized by her independence, fearlessness, and unwavering resolve to confront not only the challenges of the world but also her male counterparts, Joo Dan Tae (played by Um Ki Joon) and Ha Yoon Chul (played by Yoon Jong Hoon), when things get ugly. As Kim So Yeon turns 43, let's reflect on the iconic character of Cheon Seo Jin that has left a lasting impact on viewers.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead

Kim So Yeon as Cheon Seo Jin

The Penthouse: War in Life unfolds the lives of Hera Palace's rich and prestigious residents. Hidden secrets come to light, and interpersonal bonds shatter within the confines of this towering 100-story edifice following a mysterious death. The story spans onto three seasons and has given us some iconic negative characters such as Joo Dan Tae, Oh Yoon Hee, Joo Seok Kyung, Shin Su Ryeon, Ha Yoon Chul, Ha Eun Byeol, Bae Rona and Cheon Seo Jin. One great thing that the show withholds is the powerful female cast as both the protagonist and the antagonist. Ofcourse, the male cast have done their part perfectly but the true power of the story has been held together by the women cast of the show.

Cheon Seo Jin is one such powerful antagonist. A fearless villain from the start, she is the pioneer of the show, her character leading the storyline. She is a famous soprano and also serves as the Head of the Arts Department at Cheong-A High School. Seo Jin is a glamorous and affluent woman who nurtures twisted aspirations and is willing to go to great lengths to attain power, wealth, and uphold her pride. Notably, she is Ha Eun Byul's mother and was formerly married to Ha Yoon Cheol.

She is powerful, strong and isn’t afraid to go after what she wants even if things take a darker turn. From the very beginning, she has an extramarital affair with Shim Su Ryun’s husband, Joo Dan Tae. Astonishingly, her life was both fueled and ultimately consumed by love. In the first season, as she acknowledges her feelings for Joo Dan Tae, she decides to end her marriage to Ha Yoon Cheol and opts to be with Joo Dan Tae, largely due to the fact the latter has greater wealth and influence compared to her former husband.

However, in the second season, while grappling with the challenges of her declining singing voice, problems with her daughter Ha Eun Byul and a new marriage, she comes to the realization that her true love lies with Ha Yoon Cheol. Despite this, she proceeds with her marriage to Joo Dan Tae, believing that certain sacrifices are necessary to absolve her past actions and atone for her sins.

Her biggest rival on the show is Oh Yoon Hee, who was her schoolmate and her competition as an opera singer. To win the top prize in her school, she stabs Oh Yoon Hee, who deserved the award and pretends to be the one hurt. Given Seo Jin’s powers and connections, people believed her over Yoon Hee’s words, causing Yoon Hee to be unable to get treated, hence losing her voice. This led to a long-standing rivalry between the two.

In the later part of the series (season 2) Seo Jin's hatred toward Oh Yoon Hee grows much deeper upon Yoon Hee's re-entry into Hera Palace. It isn't just because Yoon Hee marries Ha Yoon Cheol, but also because their loving relationship and marriage serves as a constant reminder to Seo Jin of her selfish decisions and the happiness she could have had with him.

Seo Jin's sole redeeming quality can be found in her love for her daughter, Ha Eun Byeol, though it carries a somewhat distorted reflection of her own past. During her youth, she had faced an intense pressure from her father to surpass Oh Yoon Hee, who was evidently better than her. Now, as an adult and a parent, Seo Jin continues this cycle by pushing Eun Byeol to outshine Oh Yoon Hee's daughter, Bae Rona, leading Eun Byeol to develop an imposter syndrome.

Nonetheless, it's clear that Seo Jin truly does love and care for her daughter. As Eun Byeol would later confess during Seo Jin's trial in Season 3, most of Seo Jin's wrongdoings stemmed from her anxiety about her daughter's future and her relentless drive to secure Eun Byeol's success as an opera singer.

Why Cheon Seo Jin is a fan favorite?

Despite being a villain, Kim So Yeon has won hearts of fans globally with her portrayal of Cheon Seo Jin. She might have done things that are evil, but many do understand where she is coming from. Given her love for her daughter as she tries to redeem herself while getting back with Ha Yoon Chul, gave fans a new perspective into the character.

Seo Jin is the synonym for pride and arrogance. Born into wealth and having lived her entire life in the limelight as a beloved soprano singer, she lives under the belief that the world revolves around her and is willing to go to great lengths to ensure it stays that way. In her perspective, her own success takes the top spot, and she displays little to no hesitation in resorting to crimes and immoral actions to attain her desires. It's these very traits that make her a character fans love to hate.

Cheon Seo Jin stands out as the one of the best character in the series because of her genuine, direct nature, and the impactful moments she brings to the show. Most of the show’s most noteworthy moments are surrounding her, and Kim So Yeon’s talented acting adds to the brilliance of the character. While she possesses ambition, she is not immune to life's setbacks and has to face the consequences of her choices. Viewers of the drama experience a rollercoaster of emotions, at times disapproving of her harsh actions, and at other times, feeling a deep sense of empathy as they witness the ups and downs of Cheon Seo Jin's life.

