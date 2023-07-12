Kim Soo Hyun alongside Kim Ji Won spotted in Germany filming upcoming drama Queen of Tears

Kim Soo Hyun from It's Okay To Not Be Okay and Kim Ji Won from My Liberation Notes were spotted filming their upcoming K-drama Queen of Tears. The tvN drama has begun filming and the team was spotted in Germany in an open setting. Queen of Tears is said to be released in December on Netflix.

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won in Germany

Queen of Tears is a miraculous love story between a married couple who face multiple crises and hurdles yet overcome them. This rom-com K-drama is all about the richest Chaebols' politics with a lot of hilarious incidents. Given the setting of Queen of Tears, it is no surprise that one of the sights is selected to be outside South Korea. The two main leads Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won were seen filming in Germany. The official location of the set is unknown, however, multiple pictures and videos were taken by passersby and photographers. The sighting of Kim Soo Hyun along with Kim Ji Won in a pretty blue dress has increased the curiosity among the fans. The two actors were seen filming an outdoor lunch scene as Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun sat at a table together.

About Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears illustrates the tale of an unexpected married couple who join hands to overcome any hindrance they come across. One of the most loved actors Kim Soo Hyun plays the role of Baek Hyun Woo, the legal director of Queen Groups, one of the biggest conglomerates in the country. Baek Hyun Woo is the most successful man coming from the small town village of Yongdu-ri. On the other hand, Kim Ji Won will play the role of an arrogant queen as she is the heiress of the Queen Group. Kim Ji Won is known best for her roles in The Heirs, Fight For My Way, Arthedal Chronicles, and My Liberation Notes. She displayed a similar side in The Heirs in a supporting role which induced excitement among viewers as she was praised for her exceptional acting skills. Queen of Tears is written by Park Ji Eun who has penned legendary K-dramas that made huge impacts on the Hallyu wave. She has written My Love from the Star, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and Crash Landing on You.

