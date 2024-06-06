Kim Soo Hyun and Byeon Woo Seok among top 3 advertisement models in June rankings; Check out full list

The brand reputation rankings for advertisement models for June have been revealed and famed actor Kim Soo Hyun and rising star Byeon Woo Seok have taken spots at the top 3 while Lim Young Woong came out at number 1.

Gong Yoo, IVE, Song Suk Ku, Kim Hye Yoon, and others also made it to the top 30 list for the June advertisement model brand reputation rankings.

Kim Soo Hyun, Byeon Woo Seok, and Gong Yoo emerge among the top 5 advertisement models in June brand reputation rankings

The Korean Business Research Institute every month reveals rankings and they have unveiled the brand reputation rankings for top advertisement models for June.

After an analysis of consumer behavior, communication, media, and social values of famous advertisement models from May 6 to June 6 star bard reputation rankings were calculated. Lim Young Woong emerged at number 1 with a 2,430,445 brand reputation index.

Kim Soo Hyun, the beloved actor who was recently seen in the hit K-drama Queen of Tears emerged at number 2 with a brand reputation index of 1,833,487.

Byeon Woo Seok whose popularity is on rage at the moment took the third spot with a 1,378,936 reputation index. He saw a significant increase in his popularity after he led the recent hit drama Lovely Runner alongside Kim Hye Yoon.

Football player Son Heung Min was placed fourth with a 1,343,641 reputation index.

Lastly, the fifth spot was taken by the famous actor Gong Yoo with a brand reputation of 1,100,441 marking a 250 percent increase since his score in May. Gong Yoo recently made a highly anticipated cameo in the sci-fi movie Wonderland starring Park Bo Gum, Bae Suzy, and others.

Who took the top 30 spots on the June advertisement model brand reputation rankings?

Lim Young Woong Kim Soo Hyun Byeon Woo Seok Son Heung Min Gong Yoo IVE Lee Jung Jae Ma Dong Seok Son Suk Ku ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo BTS Yoo Jae Suk SEVENTEEN BLACKPINK ILLIT aespa Girls’ Generation’s YoonA Lee Byung Hun Kim Hye Yoon Lee Chan Won LE SSERAFIM IU Kim Yuna Park Eun Bin Lee Hyori Kim Hye Soo Baek Jong Won Jung Hae In Song Kang Ho Park Bo Gum

