Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Seung Won forge a partnership in the first still for ‘One Day’

The first Coupang Play series 'One Day' starring actors Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Seung Won will be released in November. 'One Day' is an 8-episode crime drama depicting the fierce survival of a college student who becomes a murder suspect overnight and a third-class lawyer who does not ask the truth.

Kim Hyeon Soo (Kim Soo Hyun), who was an ordinary college student, became a murder suspect overnight and Cha Seung Won played the only lawyer who reached out to Kim Hyeon Soo, who became a murder suspect in an instant. Directed by Lee Myung-woo, who made 'The Fiery Priest' and 'Punch' The director took over. The first poster released on September 16th contains a dangerous two-shot of Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Seung Won holding hands in an iron fence. As Kim Soo Hyun's pathetic eyes and Cha Seung Won’s cautious eyes cross, it suggests twisted justice and sunken truth. The production team said, "'One Day' contains a problematic gaze that will stand out with a sharp directing cut that challenges the contradictions of the judicial and criminal system head-on. It delivers a message of justice and revenge,” he said.

Kim Soo Hyun is a versatile actor, best known for his roles in the television dramas ‘Dream High’, ‘Moon Embracing the Sun’, ‘My Love from the Star’, and ‘The Producers’, as well as the movies ‘The Thieves’ and ‘Secretly, Greatly’. Soo Hyun made his television debut with a supporting role in the 2007 family sitcom ‘Kimchi Cheese Smile’. He became a household name in 2011, playing a country bumpkin who turned out to be a musical genius in the teen drama ‘Dream High’. As the only young actor in a cast of idols, he studied song and dance for three months at JYP Entertainment to pull off the required scenes in the drama.

Cha Seung Won received an engineering degree from Mokwon University before embarking on a successful career as a model in 1988. He broke into acting with the 1997 television series “New York Stories” but it wasn’t until the 2001 hit comedy film “Kick the Moon” that he became a bona fide star. Many other successful film and television roles followed, including “The Greatest Love” (2011), “You’re All Surrounded” (2014) and “Splendid Politics” (2015). Cha Seung Won married his wife, Lee Soo Jin, in 1992.

