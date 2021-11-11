Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Seung Won harbour secrets in the intense main poster for ‘One Ordinary Day’

On November 11, Coupang Play released the main poster for ‘One Ordinary Day’ and one can see the bubbling chemistry between Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Seung Won. The first episode will be released on November 27. It is a drama that explores the criminal justice system from an extremely popular perspective through the fierce story of two men surrounding the murder of a woman.

Hyun Soo, an ordinary college student, suddenly becomes the primary suspect in a murder case. Shin Joong Han is the only lawyer willing to help Kim Hyun Soo. Having just barely passed law school, Shin Joong Han's involvement in Kim Hyun Soo's case eventually takes his unremarkable life to new heights.

Previously, Coupang Play released stills for the series where the scene where Kim Soo Hyun and Lee Seol of 'One Day' met for the first time as a client and a new lawyer is drawing attention. While all the evidence in the drama points to Kim Hyun Soo as the culprit, a new lawyer Seo Su Jin (Lee Seol) is urgently dispatched to prevent further adverse statements.

Seo Su Jin , who runs after receiving a call from a senior lawyer, tries to persuade him by revealing that he is a lawyer who will defend him in a hurry when he meets Kim Hyun Soo , who has a face full of blood and scars. While Kim Hyun Soo insists on his innocence, attention is focused on whether Seo Su Jin, a new lawyer who joined with the advantage of being of a similar age to Kim Hyun Soo, will listen to Kim Hyun Soo, and the meeting between a murder suspect and a new lawyer who lives for others.

