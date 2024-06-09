Kim Soo Hyun and former PRISTIN member Im Nayoung spotted attending music festival; Queen of Tears fans react to dating rumors

Queen of Tears star Kim Soo Hyun and former I.O.I and PRISTIN member Im Nayoung were spotted together enjoying an EDM music festival together. This unexpected interaction between the celebrities came as a surprise to fans as many mentioned that they never thought they even knew each other. Here is a look at Kim Soo Hyun and Im Nayoung's interaction.

Kim Soo Hyun and Im Nayoung attend a music festival together

Kim Soo Hyun and Im Nayoung were seen by fans attending a music festival together and enjoying each other's company. They were also accompanied by another friend. The actors were seen talking and enjoying the event together.

On the other hand, shippers of Queen of Tears leads Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun, expressed their opinions. Some fans joked that Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun's ship had drowned as the actor was spotted with Im Nayoung. Some also funnily mentioned that they feel disappointed that Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun are not actually dating.

More about Kim Soo Hyun and Im Nayoung

Kim Soo Hyun made his debut in 2007 with the drama Kimchi Cheese Smile. His first appearance in a film was with Worst Friends in 2009. He rose to global fame with the super-hit historical drama Moon Embracing the Sun which was released in 2012.

This was followed by a series of successful dramas like My Love From the Star, The Producers and It's Okay to Not Be Okay. His latest drama Queen of Tears became one of the most watched K-dramas.

Im Nayoung rose to fame as she participated in the hit survival reality show Produce 101. She finished at the 10th spot and made her debut as an idol with I.O.I in 2016.

After the temporary group was disbanded, she became a part of the girl group PRISTIN which debuted in 2017. In 2019, PRISTIN came to an end and Im Nayoung started off as an actress. She has worked on dramas like Flower of Ebil, Imitation, and more.

