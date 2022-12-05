Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won confirmed as lead actors in Crash Landing On You writer’s new drama

On December 5th, the storyteller group Studio Dragon said, “The production of Park Ji Eun’s new work, The Queen of Tears (tentative title) has been confirmed. We will bring you joy and emotion."

Writer Park Ji Eun is a star writer who wrote 'My Love from the Star', 'The Legend of the Blue Sea', and 'Crash Landing on You'. Following 'My Love From The Star', Kim Soo Hyun will work with writer Park Ji Eun once again. Kim Soo Hyun takes on the role of Baek Hyun Woo, the pride of Yongduri Village and the legal director of the Queens Group.

Kim Ji Won plays the role of Hong Hae In, the third-generation conglomerate of the Queens group and the 'arrogant queen' of the Queens department store. Expectations are high that the miraculous love story that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won will show as a married couple and overcome dizzying crises will make them feel the importance of family as well as Park Ji Eun's unique sense of humor. Directed by Jang Young Woo of 'Crash Landing on You' and 'Unstoppable', Kim Hee Won of 'Vincenzo' and 'Little Women'. 'Queen of Tears' is scheduled to be released in the second half of 2023 after being cranked in in the first half of 2023.

About Kim Soo Hyun:

Kim Soo Hyun became a top Hallyu star as he gained further success with the fantasy romantic comedy My Love from the Star (2013–14), and the variety-drama The Producers (2015), which earned him three Daesang (Grand Prize). Following the box-office failure Real (2017), he enlisted to complete his mandatory military service. He marked his return to acting with the romantic comedy It's Okay to Not Be Okay (2020) and the thriller One Ordinary Day (2021).

About Kim Ji Won:

Kim Ji Won gained attention through her roles in television series The Heirs (2013) and Descendants of the Sun (2016) before taking on leading roles in Fight for My Way (2017), Arthdal Chronicles (2019), Lovestruck in the City (2020-2021), and My Liberation Notes (2022). The success of Kim's television dramas throughout Asia established her as a Hallyu star.

