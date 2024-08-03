Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears makes surprising appearance in Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s home

Queen of Tears, starring popular South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun alongside Kim Ji Won, is undoubtedly one of the biggest K-drama releases of 2024. With record-breaking news and traction from the audience, the show has also found its way into the living room of rapper ASAP Rocky and Rihanna’s.

On August 2, 2024, ASAP Rocky took to Instagram to celebrate the first birthday of his second-born son, Riot Rose Mayers, who turned 1 on August 1, 2024. The artist shared numerous pictures and videos with his children, including glimpses of his beloved wife and worldwide pop star, Rihanna. However, what caught fans’ attention was that in one of the posts, the television screen was showing the K-drama Queen of Tears.

The picture, showing the eighth episode of the show playing on the television screen, went viral among fans. Clearly, the K-drama’s popularity knows no bounds, as people from all over the world are watching it. This moment proves that even celebrities can't escape the on-screen chemistry between Kim So Hyun and Kim Ji Won.

Starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won as the lead roles, Queen of Tears is a South Korean romantic-comedy series that follows the plot of two individuals with completely different perspectives on life falling in love. However, after Hae In is diagnosed with a chronic disease, their relationship starts to change drastically, rekindling their love for each other.

The ensemble cast also includes Kwak Dong Yeon, Park Sung Hoon, Yoon Bomi, Lee Joo Bin, and more. Park Ji Eun is the writer of the series, renowned for her previous exceptional work in K-dramas like The Producers, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and Crash Landing on You. Directed by Jang Young Woo and Kim Hee Won, the show has 16 episodes in total.

