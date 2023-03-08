Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s Queen Of Tears to begin filming in THIS month; To release by end of 2023

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s expected drama of 2023 will be coming soon as it has been confirmed that they will begin filming in April and it will stretch till December, which is when it will be releasing as well. This drama has been gaining a lot of attention with the main cast as well as supporting cast members.

‘Queen of Tears' is a glorious love story about a married couple going through a crisis that will send their heads spinning. Writer Park Ji Eun, who wrote the dramas 'Crash Landing on You' and 'Legend of the Blue Sea', and Kim Hee Won, director of 'Little Women' and 'Vincenzo', are the masterminds behind the concept, casting and more. Park Sung Hoon of The Glory Fame and Kwak Dong Yeon, who became famous from the popular drama Vincenzo, will also be joining Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won. Kim Soo Hyun will play the role of Baek Hyun Woo, the legal director of Queens Group, and Kim Ji Won plays the role of Hong Hae In, the third-generation conglomerate of Queens Group.

Kim Soo Hyun is an actor who is loved by the public for his sincere yet sophisticated image and mature acting ability that digests various genres. Kim Soo Hyun was active on the theater stage in 2003 with the play 'A Midsummer Night's Dream', then made his first TV appearance in 2007 with 'Kimchi Cheese Smile' and became a next-generation star with his leading roles in 'Dream High' and 'The Moon Embracing the Sun'. Through the 2013 movie 'Secretly and Greatly' and the drama 'My Love from the Star', he achieved great success overseas with his excellent acting skills and established himself as a Hallyu star. After being discharged from the military in 2019, he appeared in ‘It’s Okay To Not Be Okay'.

Kim Ji Won is a talented actress who began acting in the late 2000s but gained recognition in the 2013 classic The Heirs where she played the role of an antagonist. Then she went on to appear in dramas like Descendants of the Sun, Fight For My Way, Arthadal Chronicles, Lovestruck in the City and The Liberation Notes.

