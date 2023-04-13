Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s romance drama ‘Queen of Tears’ to reportedly release in THIS month

‘Queen of Tears’ is an upcoming Romance drama by tvN that will star ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ fame Kim Soo Hyun and ‘Descendants of the Sun’ fame Kim Ji Won. Owing to the massive popularity of the show’s cast, ‘Queen of Tears’ is among the most anticipated dramas of 2023. In the show, Kim Soo Hyun will be seen playing the role of Baek Hyun Woo, a successful legal professional at the Queens Group who has worked his way up to becoming the pride of his village. Kim Ji Won on the other hand will be seen playing the role of Hong Hae In, the arrogant heiress of the Queens Group and Baek Hyun Woo's wife.

Queen of Tears will premiere at THIS time

‘Queen of Tears’ is an upcoming romance drama written by hit South Korean writer Park Ji Eun, who has previously put her creative efforts to smash hits likes Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin starrer ‘Crash Landing on You’, Jun Ji Hyun and Lee Min Ho starrer ‘Legend of the Blue Sea’ and many others. Kim Soo Hyun himself has previously worked with Park Ji Eun on the super hit K-drama ‘My Love From The Star’. The show will reportedly premiere in December this year. The announcement of the show’s release date has left fans delighted as they cannot wait to conclude 2023 with another Park Ji Eun drama.

Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Soo Hyun is one of the most popular actors of South Korea who first rose to fame as a part of hit high-school K-drama ‘Dream High’ where despite the show’s idol-studded cast, Kim Soo Hyun was able to cement his image as that of a promising artist. Kim Soo Hyun subsequently went on to star in a variety of superhit K-dramas including the likes of ‘My Love from the Stars’ alongside Jun Ji Hyun and ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ alongside Seo Ye Ji.

Kim Ji Won

Kim Ji Won is a South Korean actress who rose to fame following the release of global hit ‘Descendants of the Sun’. In the show, despite playing the second lead, Kim Ji Won was able to draw the limelight. Thereon she went on to star in a series of fairly popular dramas including ‘Fight For My Way’ where she played the lead alongside ‘Itaewon Class’ fame Park Seo Joon.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Rosé embroiled in drug use accusations; YG Entertainment addresses baseless rumours