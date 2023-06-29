Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's visual pairings leave fans in awe; See new pics

After the announcement of the cast and project details, sightings of the lead actors Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won filming the series started emerging in various locations in Korea. Fans have spotted them on numerous occasions and have taken to the internet to share their excitement. This time a new picture of the two stars emerged on social media and it is creating a lot of buzz.

Kim Kim couple share the same frame

The two stars are seen on the sets of the filming location having their meal when Kim So Hyun decided to take a selfie to seize the moment. What captured the netizens' attention is the visual pairing. Both of these stars looked like a match in heaven. Previously, the wedding photo of the couple went viral on social media and took everyone's breath away. Fans took to the internet to express their emotions and they are delighted whenever these two are seen together.

Queen of Tears

‘Queen of Tears’ is tentatively scheduled to premiere on tvN in the last quarter of 2023, and it has already generated considerable excitement among viewers who are eager to witness the performances of these two acclaimed actors together. It will depict the love story between Baek Hyun Woo (played by Kim Soo Hyun), a legal director at Queens Corporation and a pride of his small hometown, and Hong Hae In (played by Kim Ji Won), his wife and the heiress of the chaebol Queen Group's department stores.

The drama will explore their journey as they overcome societal barriers and face challenges together. This project marks a reunion for Park Ji Eun and Kim Soo Hyun, who previously worked together on the popular series, ‘My Love From the Star’. The anticipation for this romance drama is already building up, as fans eagerly await the on-screen chemistry between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, who are collaborating for the first time in a drama.

