Kim Soo Hyun bids goodbye to Queen of Tears character Baek Hyunwoo with UNSEEN behind-the-scenes photos; see here

It seems like most of the fans, Kim Soo Hyun is also unable to ‘move on’ from his recently-concluded drama Queen of Tears. The star has shared brand new behind-the-photos from the drama’s filming location. But could it be his way of bidding goodbye to his character Baek Hyun Woo? Or are there many more snaps to look forward to?

Kim Soo Hyun drops unseen behind-the-scenes photos from Queen of Tears

On May 15, Kim Soo Hyun took to his Instagram and shared two photos from the Queen of Tears’s set. The snaps capture him in front of the Yongduri supermarket filming location. In the first photo he waves at the camera, while in the second, he poses with a ‘victory’ sign.

Seems like the actor is finally bidding farewell to his character in this drama, following in the footsteps of his co-star Kim Ji Won. She also bid goodbye to her character Hong Hae In a week ago, with a few unseen behind-the-scenes photos.

Check out Kim Soo Hyun’s latest Instagram update here:

More about Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears is a tvN drama that aired its final episode on April 28. The drama premiered on March 9 and gradually climbed to the top of viewership ratings with its star-studded cast, well-written plot, and commendable acting performance.

Penned by Park Ji Eun, the screenwriter of Crash Landing on You, this bittersweet rom-com explores the rollercoaster love story of Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo. Despite coming from contrasting backgrounds, Hong Ha In, a chaebol heiress ends up marrying Baek Hyun Woo, the legal director of her family’s conglomerate Queens Group.

But, after the wedding, their relationship changes, endangering their marriage. Through the immaculately penned plot points, Queen of Tears depicts this couple’s miraculous romance that finds its way back to each other.

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won embody the characters of Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In, making fans go gaga over their swoon-worthy chemistry. Among the other main characters, Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, Lee Joo Bin, Kim Do Hyun, and Na Young Hee shine the most.

With an impressive 24.850 percent viewership ratings on its finale, Queen of Tears became the highest-rated K-drama in tvN’s history.

