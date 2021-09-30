Kim Soo Hyun & Cha Seung Won participate in first script reading for upcoming crime drama 'One Ordinary Day'

Kim Soo Hyun is back in K-drama land! The talented and versatile actor will star in Coupang Play's 'One Ordinary Day' which is a Korean remake of the BBC show 'Criminal Justice'. Kim Soo Hyun will star as Kim Hyun Soo, an ordinary college student who is designated as a suspect in a murder case overnight.

Cha Seung Won will star as Shin Joong Han, a low-class lawyer with no interest in the truth. The series will be directed by Lee Myung Woo, who has previously directed pathbreaking dramas such as 'Punch,' 'Whisper,' and 'The Fiery Priest.' On September 30, the two actors were joined by Kim Sung Kyu, Lee Seol, and more for the first script reading. Kim Soo Hyun got into the skin of the character and led the script reading session, showcasing his intense acting skills. Cha Seung Won not only acted like his character but also looked the part. He tied his salt and pepper hair in a man bun to match his character. He added to the energy of the room with his compelling acting that worked well with his physical transformations.

Kim Sung Kyu plays Do Ji Tae, the head of the prison where Kim Soo Hyun's character will be locked up. Lee Seol’s boldness surfaced through her character Seo Soo Jin, a lawyer just starting her career.

You can check out the photos below:

The production team requested fans to look forward to the series that aims to expand the spectrum of criminal dramas while delivering a special message. 'One Ordinary Day' will premiere in November through Coupang Play.

