Kim Soo Hyun in Hotel Del Luna, Song Joong Ki in Little Women and more; pick the best K-drama cameo

For K-drama enthusiasts, the joy of watching their favorite K-dramas is elevated when they witness multiple beloved actors sharing the screen, creating moments of delight with the best K-drama cameos. Fans revel in the excitement when actors and their friends make surprise appearances in each other's productions, leaving audiences gushing over these unexpected and delightful K-drama cameos.

Frequently, actors and actresses who make cameos in a Korean drama share close friendships with the stars of that particular show or have previously co-starred in another drama. Alternatively, directors or producers may have collaborated with these renowned stars in prior projects, using those connections to invite them for brief yet impactful cameos. These surprise appearances not only generate excitement and hype but also sprinkle an extra layer of fun, making us replay those scenes at least twenty times.

Best K-drama cameos

From K-pop superstar Yeonjun from TXT making an unexpected cameo in Live On to beloved actor Song Joong Ki making his appearance in Little Women, these cameos are super enjoyable, seeing the world of K-drams collide. When Kim Soo Hyun came around in the last scene of Hotel Del Luna or when Lee Junho surprised viewers by picking up the phone in Celebrity, these unexpected cameos are bound to make audiences absolutely thrilled.

While crossovers are a common occurrence in Korean drama shows, some jaw-dropping K-drama cameos continue to stand out, maintaining their charm despite the numerous new additions to the list. So, pick your favorite cameo from the poll below.

