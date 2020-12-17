Kim Soo Hyun, Kang Haneul, Park Seo Joon & more: 5 Korean comedy films to brighten up your Christmas

South Korea does comedy best and here are 5 films you can watch to experience that for yourself

Comedy is a difficult genre to get right but when it comes to Korean movies, you can leave aside your worries and grab your snacks because these Korean comedies will have you rolling on the floor laughing. Featuring some of the biggest stars from the South Korean film industry, Korean comedy films have an innate sense of humour that is distinctly recognizable and makes them stand apart. Are you in the mood for a cold winter’s night in a room full of warm laughter? Pinkvilla has the perfect recommendations for you.

Here are 5 Korean comedy films to brighten up your Christmas:

Midnight Runners

Starring Park Seo Joon and Kang Haneul in the protagonist roles as Ki Joon and Hee Yeol respectively, this action-comedy perfectly combines the best of both genres. The first half is predominantly comedy whereas the second half is an emotional rollercoaster ride that nonetheless has a cathartic ending which makes it worth the watch.

The Thieves

One of the highest-grossing Korean films and also the most-watched film in South Korea stars a host of A-listers. The star-studded cast includes Kim Min Seok, Kim Hye Soo, Jun Ji Hyun, Kim Soo Hyun, Lee Jung Jae, Kim Hae Sook and more! A heist caper story that builds humour in extraordinary situations, this movie is the perfect one to watch for a healthy dose of action and comedy.

Exit

Starring Jo Jong Suk, who you might know from other comedic gems like Don’t Dare To Dream and Hospital Playlist and Girls’ Generation’s Yoona, Exit is another action-comedy which explores the story of Young Nam, an unemployed former ace climber who bumps into his junior from the rock climbing club. Disaster strikes at Young Nam’s mother’s birthday party and the duo make use of their rock climbing skills from the old days to escape.

Intimate Strangers

Intimate Strangers is a perfect play of emotions moving back and forth between humour and gravity, exploring a whole range of feelings but the overarching mood is consistently kept comedic. Starring Song Ha Yoon, who you might remember from Fight For My Way, Lee Seo Jin (Youn’s Kitchen), Jo Jung Suk, Yoon Kyung Ho and more, this film is perfect for watching with your family and every single member will be guaranteed to enjoy.

Marrying the Mafia

The CEO of a tech start-up wakes up one morning with a woman in his bed but with no recollection of how she got there. The woman is not your average woman but is instead the precious daughter of legendary mafia boss Triple J. Hilarity ensues when her brothers demand that he marry her. Starring Jung Joon Ho and Kim Jung Eun in the lead roles, this film will leave you in fits of laughter until the very end.

Some honourable mentions include My Sassy Girl, Extreme Job, Three Kims, The Accidental Detective and The Quiet Family.

